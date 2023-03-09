LEETON'S young people have been offering a new perspective to a level of government of their doorstep.
The first meeting of the Leeton Youth Council was held recently, with representatives from Leeton High School and St Francis College students meeting with Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker, councillor Sandra Nardi and staff member Emily Goodall.
Yanco Agricultural High School was an apology for the meeting.
The Youth Council was established late last year in an effort to provide advice to council, assist with the development and delivery of initiatives and programs aimed at young people, and be an inclusive space where all views are respected.
The purpose of the first meeting in 2023 was to workshop upcoming council events and gather feedback from the students to ascertain what appeals to them and what can be done to enhance the experiences of those attending.
Some of the recommendations put forward included practical improvements, such as adding designated seating areas at Light Up Leeton and the SunRice Festival street parade.
Others involved enhancements to events, such as the use of local bands at the Australia Day pool party, utilising Instagram and school newsletters for the promotion of events and introducing competitions, such as best dressed at the Light Up Leeton Christmas Carnival for further engagement.
Council's portfolio lead for youth, councillor Sandra Nardi, was impressed with the effort put in by the students for the meeting.
"Not often does our younger generation get the chance to sit in the council chambers and make their voices and suggestions heard on matters," she said.
"The students from Leeton High and St Francis did us proud and brought some fantastic ideas to the table." Mayor Tony Reneker shared those sentiments.
"It pleased me to see how engaged the students were and how many suggestions were brought forward during the meeting," he said. "Their unique viewpoints play such an important role in the development and delivery of community events so we will take onboard their feedback with great appreciation." The youth council will meet four times each year, with the next session set down for May 15.
Council's community development co-ordinator Emily Goodall thanked the students that attended and their schools for supporting this initiative.
"We appreciate the effort made by the schools to support the students in attending the meeting," she said. "We are also seeking more nominations from Yanco Agricultural High School, so if you are interested, please contact me at council or speak to your school."
