LEETON High School have taken the early box seat in the Dave Sheldrick Tri-Series.
The first matches of the tri-series were held on Wednesday, March 8 between Leeton High and Yanco Agricultural High School.
In the boys rugby league match it was Leeton High who claimed the honours in what was a tough, hard-fought 20-14 victory over YAHS.
Both sides pushed throughout the entirety of the game, with very little wiggle room during the match.
Callum Dunn picked up the man-of-the-match honours for Leeton High, who will now face St Francis College in round two on March 15.
Meanwhile, the girls game for the Dave Sheldrick Cup was more of a one-sided affair, with the team from YAHS taking the honours, 16-0.
While the Leeton High team was unable to cross the line, they defended well to keep their opponents at bay many times during the match.
They too will face St Francis in week two at Yanco Sportsground before the final round of matches take place between Yanco Ag and St Francis on March 22.
The Dave Sheldrick Shield and Cup has long been a coveted and fiercely-competitive school competition, with 2023 already shaping up to be just that.
