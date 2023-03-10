Mirsad "Max" Buljubasic is running for the Murray electorate, as an eleventh hour candidate for the NSW Labor Party.
Mr Buljubasic has been living in Griffith since 1993 and has even ran for the Murray as a Labor candidate once before, back in 2015.
He's back for round two however, on a platform of keeping young people in the Murray and ending privatisation of public assets.
He explained that he felt the current government had been neglecting regional NSW, and was attracted to the Labor party for that reason.
"We've had a Liberal/National government for twelve years, I'm tired," he said.
"We've had no direction, and a government which has done a lot of damage to NSW - we are now in the biggest debt in the history of this state, $74 billion."
We want to keep our young, talented people in the town. It's heartbreaking when your kids are leaving Griffith- Max Buljubasic
Mr Buljubasic said that education and health were 'in crisis' as the government put too much focus on Sydney and neglected the regions.
"We're going to have a fresh start ... we're going to stop the casualisation of the teacher's profession in NSW by having 10,000 permanent positions for teachers."
He was especially supportive of a move to reinvigorate the Murray and regional NSW in general, after his own daughter left to go to Sydney.
"We're going to try to increase our funding for public schools, education, social services in order to stop our young and talented people leaving the regions and going to the city ... my daughter left this town because of a lack of opportunity."
"We want to keep our young, talented people in the town. It's heartbreaking when your kids are leaving Griffith."
Mr Buljubasic was announced on March 8, the day when candidates had to be finalised with the Australian Electoral Office - getting in at the last moment before it closed.
