I know I've said it before and, chances are I'll say it again, but how incredibly spoilt are we as a community to have such a diverse range of business and industry right here on our doorstep.
Sometimes I think we take it for granted and forget what we have or don't take the time to look and see what our businesses have to offer.
Time and time again business owners tell me of conversations with customers where they admit to buying a product out of town or online because they haven't realised that a local shop is a stockist of a particular product.
I'd love to remind everyone to look local first and support our local business owners who show up for us day in, day out.
This is why I am so excited that our business awards nominations will open at the end of the month and give our business owners and employees an opportunity to be recognised and celebrated.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It's time to start thinking as we will announce our categories in the coming weeks.
Following the nomination process, where some awards will also be aligned with the regional and state event, a gala night is being planned for July to recognise the nominees and winners.
On another note, it's been wonderful to see an array of sporting events being held locally and to see the carpark full at the pool and stadium, both great facilities that bring families to town who in turn support our local economy - that's what I call a great flow on effect.
As always, the chamber is open to new members. Get in touch for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.