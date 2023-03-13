The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Krystal Maytom from the Leeton Business Chamber | March 2021

By Krystal Maytom
March 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom.

I know I've said it before and, chances are I'll say it again, but how incredibly spoilt are we as a community to have such a diverse range of business and industry right here on our doorstep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.