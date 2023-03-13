The Irrigator

Leeton Squash Club's summer competition heats up the court

By The Irrigator
March 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Nic Croucamp stretching out to play a backhand shot with Will Rawle watching on. Nic went on to win the match 3-1. Picture supplied

Round six of Leeton Squash Club's summer competition had some sizzling matches yet again.

