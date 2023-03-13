Round six of Leeton Squash Club's summer competition had some sizzling matches yet again.
The match-of-the-week award for this round went to Jack Miller and Katie McAliece.
Miller started strongly, gaining a two-nil lead. McAliece fought back claiming the next two games.
Miller prevailed and won the match 15-10, 15-11, 11-15, 13-15, 16-14.
Monday night team Sixers blew away the Hurricanes. Anthony Iannelli played well to defeat Kathryn Bechaz 15-8, 17-19, 15-9, 15-13.
Gary Thompson defeated Garry Walker 8-15, 15-8, 15-13, 17-15.
Will Gray-Mills had a tough match against Ruby Miller, Will winning 6-15, 15-9, 10-15, 15-11, 15-8.
The Scorchers defeated the Renegades, Bryan Shepley and Zac Fairweather recording solid 3-0 wins.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Charmaine Lee and Nicole Onwuekwe played a long five-setter, Charmaine held on to win.
Tuesday night had team Roars claim a clean sweep against the Wanderers. Brian O'Leary defeated an injured Declan Ryan 16-14, 15-17, 15-9, 15-10.
Maanu Alexander, who is still playing with his unfavoured left hand, managed to defeat Lizette Taylor-Gown 15-11 ,15-10, 14-16, 15-13.
Miranda Tait and Isabel Thompson won their matches as well, keeping the Roars on top-of-the-table.
Team Jets sunk the Mariners Hayden Farrugia and James Kelly had good wins.
Nic Croucamp had a tough match against Will Rawle, Nic winning 26-24,15-8,10-15,15-13.
Wednesday night and the Breakers defeated the Wildcats. Madeleine Glenn, Adele Thompson, Will Nardi and Trev Whitby getting the Breakers home. Adrian Sheldrick scored some points for the Wildcats by defeating Gary Thompson.
Taipans took care of the Bullets, Kathryn Bechaz, Jason Curry and Paul Payne winning well.
Cooper Boardman defeated Jacob Harrison 15-12, 15-12, 13-15, 15-9 to score some points for the Bullets.
Callum Sheldrick also scored for the Bullets, Callum defeated Cadell Thompson 10-15, 15-12, 15-8, 5-15, 15-7.
