LEETON'S first ever Pride Festival is starting to shape up, with organisers hoping grant funding will give the event an extra kick along.
A full program of activities is being planned for the festival, which is being organised by the Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective and is scheduled for September 29 to October 1.
The group has applied for a Create NSW grant to the tune of $60,000 to assist in making sure the event is one of the biggest parties Leeton has ever seen.
However, if they are unsuccessful in gaining that funding, the collective plans to scale down its program, but don't fear - the party will go on and there will still be many events held as part of the Leeton Pride Festival.
IN OTHER NEWS:
One of the festival directors, Nicholas Wright, said the collective had also saved money since its inception to assist with putting the event on for the community.
"Even if we don't get the grant, we'll still have quite a bit on for the festival," Mr Wright said.
"We'll have our street parade, all of the activities in the park, our glam up workshops.
"We also want to have workshops leading up to the festival targeted at the LGBTI+ community here, so we can all get together and bond.
"We want to strengthen everyone's sense of community to give everyone the confidence to be out there and part of the festival."
The festival plans to enable LGBTQI people, their families and allies to embrace, encourage and empower.
The idea will be to also provide information and support to the LGBTQI community throughout the three days, but also celebrating diversity and being yourself.
"We've been looking forward to this for quite some time," festival director Denise McGrath said.
"Originally we did have it planned for a couple of years ago, but because of COVID we haven't been able to have it.
"We'd love for the whole community to take part. We've got so many wonderful events planned." Sponsors and volunteers for the event are also needed, with more information available from Ms McGrath or Mr Wright.
