Leeton's first Pride Festival will be held in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Nicholas Wright, Denise McGrath and Diane Harrison are looking forward to Leeton's first ever Pride Festival as they busily organise the event. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON'S first ever Pride Festival is starting to shape up, with organisers hoping grant funding will give the event an extra kick along.

Local News

