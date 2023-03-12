An evacuation order has been issued for parts of the Cootamundra township due to flash flooding just a week after the town battled back-to-back fires.
NSW SES issued an evacuation order for residents in low-lying areas surrounding Muttama Creek, Cootamundra on Monday morning.
NSW SES operations officer Brett Koschel said Cootamundra received 93 millimetres of from 9am Sunday to Monday, causing flash flooding along Muttama Creek.
"What we are seeing are similar levels to the October floods," Mr Koschel said.
"Overnight we had two call-outs for flood rescues in Cootamundra and about 10 calls to other jobs."
NSW SES has reported there are more showers and thunderstorms forecast which could exacerbate the flash flooding conditions. The situation is being closely monitored.
There is currently water over the road on Temora Road, Thompson Street, Berthong, Hovell Street, and right onto West Jindalee Road.
Residents affected by the evacuation order are being told to take pets, clothes, medications and important documentation with them.
If you are unable to find accommodation, assembly areas have been set up at the Cootamundra Ex-Serviceman's and the Citizens Club at 299 Parker Street, Cootamundra.
