NSW SES issue evacuation order for parts of Cootamundra after flooding

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 13 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:37am
Flash flooding is causing chaos along Cootamundra roads. Picture by Jamie Cavanough

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of the Cootamundra township due to flash flooding just a week after the town battled back-to-back fires.

