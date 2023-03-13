ALL things Yanco Agricultural High School will be back in action this weekend when the much-loved gala day makes its return.
After a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic and its associated restrictions, the gala day will return to YAHS on Saturday, March 18 from 9am.
This year's will include a variety of activities, including show-style amusements, a variety of stalls, games and competitions as well as the sale of food and drinks.
There will also be the grand parade and drum corps performing, which highlights part of what is so unique and special about YAHS.
"Gala Day is also the major fundraiser for our P&C and many hours of work have been put in by members of our P&C to host an event of this scale," YAHS principal Marni Milne said.
There will also be a raffle and auction on the day, with another highlight being the shearing competition.
The day before gala day on Friday, March 17 will be the return of the YAHS beach carnival, in a revised format at the school.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"On beach carnival evening, the Old Yanconians Union reunion dinner will be held in celebration of 100 years of Yanco Agricultural High School," Mrs Milne said.
"The original date set for 2022 was moved due to COVID restrictions and it was decided the new date would coincide with the 2023 gala day and beach carnival.
"We are very excited to be able to celebrate beach carnival, gala day and the Old Yanconians reunion dinner on the one weekend and to have the Yanco family together as we move forward into the next 100 years at Yanco Agricultural High School together.
"It is a very exciting time to be part of the Yanco community at the moment with student numbers increasing and work on our new female dormitory building starting soon. This will also coincide with an upgrade for our male dormitories and our existing female 'Mason' dormitory."
The reunion dinner will be held at the Yoogali Club in Griffith and currently has close to 500 people booked to attend.
All members of the wider community are welcome to attend gala day on March 18 at the school grounds. Entry will be $5 per person or $10 per car.
