Man arms himself with knife, barricades himself inside Leeton property

A LEETON man was arrested and charged following a intense stand off with police on March 11.
It's alleged the male armed himself with a knife and threatened officers before barricading himself inside the property.
It's believed a tense stand-off occurred between them before the offender managed to escape the unit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was then tasered and arrested before being taken to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with a string of offences including use of an offensive weapon, domestic violence and assault, drug possession, assault police and resist arrest.
He was refused bail and will appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court this week.
Meanwhile, a a 37-year-old Griffith man will also face court this week for alleged domestic violence offences committed on Sunday.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was subsequently granted conditional bail to appear before Griffith Local Court later this week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.