ROUND 17 of the twilight golf competition has gotten underway and will be a little longer than usual.
There were loads of great scores in round 16 as players enjoyed a little extra run on the course and the greens are rolling beautifully.
Steve Turner was the round 16 player-of-the-week shooting a 29 nett only to win on a countback from Rod Heffer who also had 29.
Other players worthy of a shout out were Nathan Carn, Dave Troldahl, Harry Odewahn, Mark Pengelly and Ross Farlow on 31 and John Jackson, Kerry Brain, Nick Puntoriero, Franky Mill, Matt Senes, Simon Watson, Damian Lang, Brad Boots, Brent Lister and Candice Evans all on 32.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The ball cut off dropped a shot back to 33 or better.
The pointy end of the season has now arrived, with round 17 the last of its kind before the finals take place.
On March 24 captains will be notified if there team has progressed and a draw will be produced for semi and grand final day on March 26.
