The Irrigator

Leeton and District Bowling Club ladies on the road for tournaments

By Lorraine Messner
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 10:00am
Region 10 finalists Patti Wakeman, Hilary Chambers, Lorraine Messner and Dot Semmler. Picture supplied

THE Leeton and District Bowling Club's district fours senior champions, Patti Wakeman, Hilary Chambers, Lorraine Messner and Dot Semmler travelled to Harden to compete in the Region 10 play offs.

