THE Leeton and District Bowling Club's district fours senior champions, Patti Wakeman, Hilary Chambers, Lorraine Messner and Dot Semmler travelled to Harden to compete in the Region 10 play offs.
Playing on a newly-laid green and not yet up to standard, made bowling difficult for everyone.
The Leeton side managed to defeat Young from the South Western District in the first round, but were overpowered by the stronger Lake Cargelligo team from the Southern Slopes District, who were the regional winners.
The open fours champions, J Lloyd, J Walker, M Pete and J Fitzpatrick also competed but were unsuccessful against both Young and Condobolin.
Also representing the L&D recently was Chambers, J Leighton, Messner and F Harris, who travelled to The Rock to compete in their annual tournament and 70th anniversary.
After successfully defeating Wagga RSL 17-2 and Ganmain 10-6, they came home the tournament winners.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The drawn winners of social bowls last week were Walker and Harris after narrowly defeating Janet Bell and Messner in a game of 2/4/2.
Harris, playing some excellent bowls, managed to knock out Bell's and Messner's holding shots to take the end by one, winning the game 9-7.
Playing a game of triples was Wakeman, Chambers and Dian Colyer (playing double lead), who defeated Elaine Sullivan, Joan Arnold and Colyer 13-12. Wakeman's team, after being 4-10 down on the 10th end, came home strong, scoring nine over the next three ends, enough to win the game by one.
Playing a game of pairs, Lorraine Mullins and Judy Heness defeated Lloyd and Mary Payten 18-10.
Mullins/Heness took the lead early and only allowed Lloyd/Payten to win seven of the 18 ends to claim victory.
