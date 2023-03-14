AN "EXCEPTIONAL" carnival is how Leeton High School principal Meagan Crelley described this year's swimming event.
The annual Leeton High swimming carnival was held earlier this term with success both in and out of the pool.
"Behaviour and participation was outstanding at this year's swimming carnival," Crelley said.
"It was especially inspiring to see so many students cheering on and supporting our less confident swimmers.
"Our 2023 house captains were inducted during the morning session at the pool and were all exemplary leaders throughout the carnival.
"Congratulations to the house leaders and to our age champions on an exceptional carnival."
Many students qualified at this carnival to take part in the south west zone swimming competition at the end of February.
From there, 25 students LHS qualified to swim at the Riverina CHS Swimming Championships, which were held in Leeton on March 7.
Leeton High finished second overall behind Murrumbidgee Regional High School at the south west event.
The Riverina CHS carnival was held on March 7, with Leeton High's under 14s and under 15s boys relay team, the all ages boys relay group and under 17s girls relay side all qualifying for the NSW CHS Championships in May.
Tamika Rourke, Sari Leighton, Ellena Halloran and Kobe Jeffriess all qualified for individual events as well.
David
House captains: Raj Sahota and Heidi Whyatt.
Vice captains: Bailey Bennett and Adelaide Heins.
Hunter
House captains: George Kokke and Libby Olrick.
Vice captains: Blake Eisenhut and Tamika Rourke.
Mawson
House captains: Chase Lee and Victoria Glenn.
Vice captains: Jesse Watson and Danica Riznic.
Smith
House captains: Brayden Fejsa-Sexton and Eloise Crelley.
Vice captains: Kyson Freer and Emma Sherlock.
Girls
12 Ella Broadbent.
13 Abbey Holden.
14 Ellena Halloran.
15 Madeleine Glenn.
16 Sari Leighton.
17 Madeline Irvin.
Boys
12 Kobe Jeffries.
13 Mason Bennett.
14 Isaac Creek.
15 Kian Henman.
16 Kyson Freer.
17 Raith Henman.
