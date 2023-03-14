FOR decades, three key members of the Leeton Eisteddfod Society have been crucial in the event's success.
With that in mind and, to thank each of them for their at times back-breaking work and long hours, Judith Nolan, Maria Damiani and Lena DiSalvatore have officially been made life members of the organisation.
The Leeton Eisteddfod has a long and decorated history, with each of these three ladies putting their heart and souls into ensuring its success year-after-year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Over the many years between the three of them, they have handled basically every job or task possible when it comes to organising the eisteddfod, making sure each discipline runs smoothly and ensuring costumes, programs, sponsorship and more all come to fruition.
While that is just the tip of the iceberg, what is for sure is each of the three women have dedicated a large part of their life to the society, making this accolade extra special and fitting for each of them.
They were honoured with the life membership during a special afternoon tea recently.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.