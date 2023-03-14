YANCO-WAMOON'S league tag is steadily building up ahead of the season kicking off next month.
The Hawks have been hitting the training paddock hard in the lead up to the start of the Group 20 season, with their first game against Darlington Point-Coleambally scheduled for round one.
The league tag side has been focusing on fitness under the guidance of first grade leader Kane Hammond each Tuesday, followed by skills sessions with their co-coaches Pat Hart and Harry Daudravuni.
Hart, who is also the Yanco-Wamoon president for 2023, said the team was shaping up well.
"We've got about 14 girls turning up each week," he said.
"A fair few of them are entering into their third or fourth season.
"We had some really good games last year, so hopefully we can keep building on that and go a bit further this season."
The league tag side is always on the lookout for more players and it isn't too late to become involved, with Hart saying there was room for more team members to be part of the squad.
"We'll keep working hard in the lead up to the season and hopefully some of the results will start to go our way," Hart said.
"We've got a team mostly full of locals, which we're really happy about."
