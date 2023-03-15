A GLORIOUS early autumn day encouraged 28 bowlers onto the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's social bowls day.
On rink one Ashley McAliece completely out played his opposite Rattles Retallick to lead his side to a crushing 26-9 victory.
Rink two had Leo Plant untroubled in recording a seven-shot 25-18 win over Greg Bowyer.
Len Eason did as he liked on rink three registering a 17-shot, 30-13, victory over Alan Breed.
Rink four had Neil Condron prove his class with a 28-16 win over Bob Bunbury.
In the final match of the afternoon, Pat Hart had an outstanding 19-shot, 27-8 win over the very experienced John Perrin.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wrong biases on the afternoon were recorded by Alan Breed and Glen Neyland, while resting touchers were registered by Larry Harrison, Bill Mitchell and the ultra-consistent Bill Watt.
In pennant news, Adam McIntyre, Greg Bowyer, Larry Harrison and Terry Dale were the unlikely heroes of the fives 59-57 aggregate victory in their top-of-the-table clash against Narrandera on Sunday.
After a winless season and, at times feeling like the unwelcome relation who had outstayed their welcome, McIntyre's team, especially lead Terry Dale, put on a master class to record a runaway 24-14 win over their previously undefeated opponents.
The sevens, after a promising start to the season, stumbled in their last two outings and must now look forward to 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.