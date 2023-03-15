SIX of the 10 candidates vying to become the Member for Murray gave their pitch to Leeton shire voters this week.
The candidates took part in a forum organised by Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Business Chamber at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club.
In attendance was incumbent member Helen Dalton, along with fellow candidates Peta Betts (NSW Nationals), Max Buljubasic (Labor), Kevin Farrell (Public Education Party), David Landini (Independent) and Greg Adamson (Independent).
Each candidate was given three minutes to introduce themselves to give attendees an idea on why they are running and even why people should vote for them.
The forum then moved into a series of questions that focused on key issues facing the Murray electorate and Leeton shire specifically - health, energy, housing and workforce shortages, water and roads infrastructure.
Each candidate was given two minutes to address the questions with a 30 second rebuttal also allowed.
A relatively small crowd turned out for the forum, with about 30 people taking a seat to hear from the candidates.
In addressing the crowd, Mr Landini said it was important people inserted themselves in politics in order to create change for the better.
"I want to commend the people who are here today, you've made the effort to come here ... politics is extremely important," he said.
"I don't think most people realise how important it is. A lot of people stay at home and think someone else is going to do it for them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"You have to be here, turn up, make the decisions. I heard one person say to me before 'decisions are made by the people who turn up'. So, I always say to people, 'turn up'."
The forum at times was mildly heated between the candidates, with particular jabs or sparring aimed at Mrs Dalton and Mrs Betts.
Mrs Dalton said her track record during her time as the current Member for Murray spoke for itself, but said her fight for better outcomes for the region wasn't over by a long shot.
