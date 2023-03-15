LEETON-WHITTON'S netballers are eyeing the start of the 2023 season as they continue to go through their pre-season paces.
Last month official squads were named for the Crows following trials, with pre-season work continuing to grow and build.
Players are training twice a week, focusing on everything from fitness and skills to court work and coming together as a club.
Head coach Libby Gillespie said all was going to plan for the moment.
"Numbers are pleasing, we have the return of some experienced past players, with a mixture of young girls again, it's a good thing to have a mixture of both," she said.
"I've been really pleased with the turnout at training and the effort the girls are putting in.
"So far so good and we're looking forward to the season ahead."
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the moment the players are training as a club, but they will soon break off into their grades as coaches start to look at selections.
"As the weeks go on, I'll start to look at individual goals for our players and look at where they will be playing," Gillespie said.
"We'll start looking at selections as to who will fit into what grade."
Leeton-Whitton will be at home for their round one clash when they face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Tiah Gillespie, Maddy Kennedy, Madeline Irvin, Brooke Buckley, Lizzie Hawker, Amelia Irvin, Kasey Aliendi, Sophie Cross, Taylah Block, Lilly Hillier, Sheridan Valenta, Chanelle Rowett, Molly Gilmour, Suz Stevens, Emily Looby, Michaela Fiumara, Megan Aliendi, Chelsea Purtill, Zoe De Paoli, Claire Telford, Kristy McDougall, Belle Rich, Kathryn Bechaz and Lauren Hodge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.