SOME small barbs were traded, but all-in-all candidates for the seat of Murray in this year's state election were more interested in spruiking how they would bring change for the better during a special forum at Yanco this week.
A forum hosted by Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Business Chamber had six of the 10 candidates turn out for the event.
Each was given the opportunity to introduce themselves and then give their response to questions centred on the key issues of housing and workforce shortages, energy, health, roads infrastructure and water.
Here were some of the key takeaways and responses from candidates on these issues.
Candidates responses have been selected at random in regards to these topics.
Health
Greg Adamson (independent)
"Leeton, just like the rest of the region, has issues we health. The way we have to deal with them is to focus on our GPs to start with.
"Our GPs are currently struggling. There's a three-week waiting period to get to see our doctors. Having a three-week waiting period is adding extra pressure on our emergency departments.
"We have issues we can solve very simply by looking at strategies at the state level to support our general practice.
"Regarding Leeton specifically, it is unacceptable the government is using our money and re-directing services elsewhere where can't access them. Leeton needs to have medical services provided for this community."
David Landini (independent)
"A lot of government services are based on population. Country areas in NSW lose one electorate every eight years.
"Disappears from the country, reappears in the city. In 40 years time, Griffith, Leeton, Wagga will be in the same electorate. Wagga Base Hospital will get bigger, your services will be centralised further.
"A Riverina State will cut that out."
Water
Kevin Farrell (Public Education Party)
"I'm a very small irrigator. Water policy has been a scandal and riddled with issues for as long as I can remember.
"Hand up anyone who has the solution to the Murray-Darling Basin problem? The point I am making, nobody that I know of ... has the same solution. Water is such a complex issue."
Peta Betts (NSW Nationals)
"We need to learn to work together to come up with solutions to these issues. As a National, we do not support buybacks.
"It is not helpful, it is not conducive to keeping our region moving forward. At the end of the day, we are the food bowl. We need to get the key stakeholders together. Farmers are our best conservationists. We need to listen to them and take that to the parliament."
Housing/workforce shortages
Helen Dalton (independent)
"it's a catch-22, we've got the jobs, we just haven't got the houses. Last year I did hold a forum in Griffith to try and look at what we could do with housing.
"We've been working diligently on that. There's no single answer, it will take all levels of government on a multi-prong approach. We have an urgent need for social and affordable housing.
"The NSW government has gutted a lot of social and affordable housing. They've run them into the ground. We need innovative solutions like modular housing, tiny housing that can be built quickly. We need to review existing social housing and replace a lot of it with medium density."
Max Buljubasic (NSW Labor)
"NSW Labor will scrap the stamp duty for first-home buyers under $800,000. That's a big policy announcement and will help a lot of people to get into the housing market.
"When they buy these new homes, there will be some (more) housing for renting. The current government does not build housing commission in rural and regional NSW. We will re-start that program to put affordable housing in rural and regional NSW.
"As for gaps in the workforce, that is a difficult one to tackle. We have to work with state and federal government. There's a lot of problem with visas, recognising qualifications (for overseas workers)."
Energy
Greg Adamson (independent)
"There's been inaction, politicisation and we haven't seen enough common sense being applied to get a solution to our energy needs. We're in a phase of transition.
"The way we have approached it is to politicise the debate to make sure one side can't achieve the other's agenda. I believe that we need to ensure that we have a priority where we aim to provide that our communities need. As infrastructure is made redundant we simply replace it with what is better.
"The whole energy debacle needs to be reviewed and it needs common sense."
David Landini (independent)
"Solar power and wind power is very expensive. Subsidised by coal-generated power. It's another example of really bad legislation that comes out of Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong.
"A Riverina State will not have that green ideology. The 'green-type' people in the media seem to repeat the same thing over and over and over again and somewhere along the line, we've started to take that as the truth. Solar and wind are not supported by facts and real figures."
Kevin Farrell (Public Education Party)
"The supply of electricity is not keeping up with the demand. We have a lot to do in this country in terms of making sure the privatisation of our energy resources does not continue and, if possible, we need to claw a lot of it back.
"A lot of it has been, in the past, in the hands of the state and was run relatively efficiently. That is not the case today."
Road safety and roads infrastructure
Peta Betts (NSW Nationals)
"At the last election, we promised $1 billion to fix local roads and timber bridges ... we delivered.
"Yes, I understand the roads are bad. We've had extenuating circumstances. We've had some horrible, horrible floods. Roads have been decimated. The Nats have come to the table with millions of dollars already in the bank.
"As a mayor I've seen that go into our bank so we can start fixing those roads and those potholes and we can start getting the regions moving around from one to the other. It's a benefit for everybody that roads are fixed from one end of the state to the absolute other. No independent is going to get you that money."
Helen Dalton (independent)
"We do need an efficient transport system. We've got road trains, b-doubles, but our roads are letting us down (in getting farmers' products to market.
"Our roads are falling to bits. We need significant input into those roads so they are weather-proof. The state government promised to take over 15,000kms of road from local government, which would alleviate some of the (financial pressure). Not one kilometre has been transferred over (since 2019). I think the Narrandera-Tocumwal rail link is another opportunity. We need to look at the feasibility study.
"There are bridges too that are letting us down. We need to make significant investment into our road and rail so that we can become the best that we can become. The government ... has let us down."
Max Buljubasic (NSW Labor)
"Significant investment is needed. We (Labor) are matching the government's current budget (for roads) and putting in $1.1 billion extra.
"I've been here 30 years. We have roads with potholes that are that way for six months, a year. We also have an emergency road repair fund of $670 million.
"As a potential MP in Murray, what I will do is take six months to travel the electorate, talk to people, talk to the farmers, community leaders. I am open to work with everybody. No matter what ideology somebody has for the benefit of the people of the Murray."
