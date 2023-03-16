The Irrigator
Local leader column with Bob Strempel from the Lions Club of Leeton

By Bob Strempel
March 16 2023 - 12:00pm
The new telephone book is currently being delivered throughout the shire by the Lions Club of Leeton.

THE Lions Club of Leeton's new telephone book, which covers homes and businesses in the shire, is currently being delivered.

