THE Lions Club of Leeton's new telephone book, which covers homes and businesses in the shire, is currently being delivered.
Delivery of the book was delayed due to COVID when the Club became non-operational, but as soon as the club returned back to business the telephone book was reviewed and sent to the printer.
If in the next couple of weeks, if you haven't received the new telephone book, then you will be able to pick one up from either the Leeton Tourist Information Centre, Leeton Library, Leeton Petstock (formerly Broso's Farmland Supplies) or Leeton Steel.
The telephone booklet is free and printing costs of the book has generously met from the sale of ads in the publication.
Lions are currently making preparations for 2023 Licola Camp.
The camp is being held from April 10 to 17. The camp is for young persons with special interest and allows attendees to experience in dependent living and also to do activities that most would think not possible for them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
These activities include high ropes, giant flying fox, giant swing, canoeing, a climbing wall and a hike.
They also experience social activities such as a fancy dress night, games night and dances. Campers will also take part in a wonderful concert to celebrate the time spent at the camp.
Leeton Lions will be sponsoring two students from Gralee School.
The Lions Eye Health Program is also currently investigating the setting up of a children's visions screening program.
The main purpose of vision screening is to help identify children who may require further assessment by an optometrist.
Some health and government organisations provide vision screenings in preschools and schools but these programs are limited in the number and type of screening provided.
Further information can be obtained by contacting your local Lions Club.
