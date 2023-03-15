Basin Plan storm brews again

A war of words has erupted between the NSW Water Minister, Kevin Anderson, and Member for Murray Helen Dalton regarding the Murray Darling Basin ministerial council (MinCo).
Asked about her thoughts on the meeting, Ms Dalton responded that Minco is lacking grassroots representation and is only contributing to the problem.
During a press conference discussing the Murray Darling Basin Plan on Wednesday, Mr Anderson hit back at Ms Dalton, labelling her assertions as 'total rubbish.'
"I invite anyone to have a look at my diaries in relation to meetings I've had with mayors, farmers, stakeholders, shire councils, business people, and irrigators," he said.
"We meet with local people all the time. We've been up and down the basin and we take that feedback into the plan. For Helen to say there is no grassroots representation shows she is clearly out of touch.
Mr Anderson also maintained more time is needed to meet recovery targets without buybacks.
Meanwhile, Ms Dalton has stood by her view, saying the council isn't listening to those on the ground.
"They aren't listening to grassroots people and have limited understanding of what's going on," Ms Dalton said.
"I don't know if they really understand that if the 450 gigalitires of water gets taken it will spell the end of the dairy and rice industry," she said, referring to 450 gigalitres of water for the environment still required to meet commitments in the Murray Darling Basin plan.
"I also don't think they understand how the market works. There are supposed to be low socioeconomic impacts on that 450 gigalitres being taken and yet every mega-litre that leaves rural areas leads to hardship.
"I can't think of how the Murray electorate has benefited from this council. We should have resolved this 450 gigalitre issue years ago. They've done nothing to really sink their teeth in and address the whole situation.
"Kevin Anderson has very low capacity in his job. He came in saying he was different to Melinda Pavey but that's the last amount of sense I've heard him say.
"The people who are running the show are bureaucrats who don't care. They're there to uphold the legislation and they don't think outside the square. They don't understand the implications for rural towns and industries."
Federal Shadow Minister for Water, Perin Davey. has noted there have been calls to strengthen the alliance with grassroots stakeholders.
"Certainly in the past I have supported calls for the ministerial agenda to be made public prior to the meeting as well as for feedback to go into MinCo," Ms Davey said.
"It's a difficult proposition when we are talking about the role of government. We as officials are elected to be held to account by our electors. In saying that though, we need to listen to people providing us feedback. Ministers are elected to make hard decisions and that's why the ministerial council is designed the way it is.
"However, there could be more openness and transparency in the process and certainly more visibility of how feedback is taken. Community consultation process feeds into the decision-making of the ministerial council."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
