WITH the NSW state election just days away, The Irrigator has put forward a question on the ever-complex water situation facing the Murray electorate.
Each candidate was contacted and asked "as a candidate for the Murray electorate, what would your solution be to enhancing water security for the area by turning Lake Coolah into storage?"
Lake Coolah, when full, covers an area of around 1400 hectares and is located near Narrandera.
Seven out of the 10 candidates responded with their answers by the deadline.
Here is what they had to say as they continue trying to win over the vote of readers and the wider community.
So long as it doesn't affect the environment of the lake area, I don't have a problem with the Lake Coolah concept.
I'm a very small irrigator. At the Griffith Chamber of Commerce candidates forum I began my comments about water by saying I'm a Canal Street boy.
Having lived on and off on or near the Riverina most of my life I have seen many changes in irrigation systems, in technology, in computerisation and the variety of products grown here. It's a fantastic place.
I also said for as long as I can remember water policy has been a scandal. A Royal Commission and a generously-funded, totally independent water authority with teeth is needed.
It is well worth looking into the opportunities Lake Coolah provides in terms of securing water.
It provides an opportunity for on route storage to secure water flow into MIA, particularly over the summer months along with flood mitigation opportunities in wet times.
Some years ago there was a feasibility study into Lake Coolah and I think it is warranted to revisit the study.
The NSW Nationals have never built a dam or weir in the state, so we need to look at all options to secure water storage for our increasing population and the future.
The Riverina needs to be State separate from NSW.
NSW is dominated by Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong, and this domination is often detrimental to the people in the electorate of Murray and the wider Riverina.
A Riverina State will have authority over the water, timber, and all other natural resources within its area. Rather than the continual reduction in water and other resource availability that is occurring in NSW, a Riverina State will ensure that these are abundantly available and used for the benefit of the people in this State.
Withdrawing from the devastating Murray-Darling Basin Plan is a definite option and possibility.
Only a Riverina State can defend our livelihoods and ensure our prosperity.
Sustainable Australia Party is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based approach to policy.
We are campaigning to protect the environment first and foremost. At this stage, we have not formed a policy on the issue of turning Lake Coolah into water storage, but if elected we would prioritise consideration of this issue and properly consult with all stakeholders.
I would support any project that provides efficient and improved water security for towns like Leeton.
I know this particular proposal has the backing of council and I fully support it being looked into in greater detail. The NSW Nationals is the only party that will invest in regional water infrastructure, as we have shown with our plans for major dam expansions such as Wyangala and Dungowan, plus significant reservoirs around NSW.
In stark contrast, Labor has repeatedly stated they will walk away from funding dams and water infrastructure projects - and the biggest threat to water security in Leeton is a Labor government, backed in by shifty independents.
We believe that Lake Coolah will be an excellent storage facility for environmental and consumptive users enhancing water security for our region.
Due to the inaction of the current NSW Liberals and Nationals government and the previous Coalition Commonwealth Government the Lake Coolah project has been a "kick the can down the road project".
The project is in urgent need of an updated feasibility study and costings estimate, we commit to that being done as a matter of urgency and be undertaken by relevant NSW government departments, once we are in government.
This will guide an enable us to present to all stakeholders where the project finds itself now, and what the future holds, and how best to progress in consultation with stakeholders.
All options including a private/public partnership model will be considered and presented to the stakeholders.
I don't believe the construction of a dam at Lake Coolah has anything to do with "water security".
Whoever is advocating for the development of Lake Coolah and is suggesting the storage is a matter of "water security" is acting coercively to signal their agenda has larger benefits than it does. It concerns me anyone would engage this tactic.
Coercive tactics come at huge costs.
While I would support such a construction, rather than debate the hydrology of storing 1/10 of a Sydney Harbour near Leeton, I would encourage voters to avoid hyper-local coercive topics and focus on the biggest issues in water at this election.
Many projects like Lake Coolah may be a viable option for the Environmental Water Holder to consider.
Building further storages will allow our irrigation water to be stored in the facility initially constructed to store that water.
