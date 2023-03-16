EXPLORING how the Roxy Theatre will be managed on a day-to-day basis is another hot topic being generated during its ongoing redevelopment.
Leeton Shire Council has agreed to explore various options regarding the future operation model for the Roxy Theatre.
This includes investigating both managing the Roxy in-house through council staff and outsourcing the day-to-day operations and programming of the theatre
The second option of outsourcing may go to a not-for-profit group, which council says would be able to attract more philanthropic funding.
However, this concept has been rejected by one particular community member, who spoke passionately about keeping operations in council hands.
Kerrie Ross told council's February meeting she was astounded to discover council was considering outsourcing the theatre's day-to-day operations.
"When I saw this, I was quite taken aback at such a proposal," she told councillors.
"You have a project on your hands that is already very risky as it stands.
"Now, you have an option to overlay it, that is more risk. This is a model most councils in NSW reject.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They do not put their theatres, civic centres in the hands of not-for-profits or charities.
"It is time for this council to stop relying on any sort of grants.
"The grant gravy train, whether it is private or whether it is public, it is over.
"What the Roxy needs ... is a boss, an administrator to be paid well. That person is not in Leeton. To run a theatre these days is a massive job."
Non-binding expressions of interest will be called and presented to council for consideration by no later than the May ordinary meeting.
In the meantime, council staff will also prepare a budget for employing a professional theatre manager and team to run the expanded facility.
"By exploring both models of service delivery, council will be able to consider and compare options to achieve higher levels of service without further burdening the shire's ratepayers," mayor Tony Reneker said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.