A DAY off work and the chance to indulge in delicious fresh seafood?
That is what is on the menu at the Leeton and District Bowling Club on Good Friday this year and, while the day is a religious holiday, it is also a chance to get together with friends and family while supporting a business in town.
The L&D seafood luncheon on Good Friday has become quite famous over the years, first starting when the club took on its inaugural Rice Bowl princess entrant, having continued on since then.
There will be everything from a hot or cold entrée to oysters, fresh prawns, prawn cocktails, calamari, fish, hot chips and fried rice.
L&D secretary manager David Campbell said the seafood luncheon was a tradition he looked forward to.
"It's a great chance for families and friends to get together before what is usually a busy weekend," he said.
"The seafood comes in fresh, it's always delicious and a great way to spend the day.
"I'm an oyster man. I love Kilpatrick, natural."
The tradition of eating seafood on Good Friday, particularly fish, was something started by those observing Christian faith practices many moons ago.
Today, all over the world people delve into delicious seafood of all varieties to mark the day and the start of the Easter weekend.
"We've had it as a bit of a tradition for a long time and we still support the princess (Ambassador Quest) entrant most festival year by having it as a fundraiser," Mr Campbell said.
Cost per person is $50, but prices for children will be less.
Bookings are essential and must be made no later than March 24.
The event will get underway from noon on Good Friday.
