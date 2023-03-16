Debacle as candidate walks, another refuses to be filmed

It's understood uncertainty over whether a meet the candidates forum in Deniliquin was being livestreamed or recorded for another candidate's gain is what led to one walking out and another refusing to take part.
Independent Murray candidate, Greg Adamson, left following his opening address as the result of Nationals candidate Peta Betts refusing to take part if she was filmed by a photographer working for Murray MP Helen Dalton.
Nationals senator, Perin Davey, instigated the debacle after raising the question of whether organisers were livestreaming the event and whether candidates condoned to that.
"I was contacted by some Nationals members asking if the event was being livestreamed. I asked the organisers and they said no. But I noticed a tripod set up and I asked the individual behind it if they were going to live stream the forum. They said no. I then asked what they were doing but they refused to engage with me further on the matter," Ms Davey said.
"I pointed this out to the organisers and asked them to ask the candidates if they were comfortable with being filmed. Peta wasn't. I can understand that because while live streaming can't be edited, general filming can later.
Independent candidate, Greg Adamson, said his decision to walk out was over the belief the event not being live streamed was undemocratic.
"My concern is that if it's not being broadcast and put out there, what function is it serving if we haven't got a record of it taking place?" he said.
"These events act as checks and balances for potential voters or undecided voters to scrutinise what we do. It's important as many people as possible engage in these forums because that is what democracy is based on. What I saw happening was an anti-democratic move to restrict information.
"There were people from across the region who had questions who couldn't be there on the night. They were relying on that live steam occurring."
Other candidates, such as Kevin Farrell, have indicated they were unaware previous forums were being filmed, but say they were unconcerned.
Ms Bett's has issued a response to the matter, stipulating she would have been happy to be filmed if she had known it was for livestream.
"We can only assume the footage was to be edited and included in campaign material for someone's own political, personal and private purposes. In other words - propaganda, the complete opposite of transparency and accuracy," she said.
"As a proud defender of democracy, I was not prepared to provide footage of myself for another candidate's own agenda. I'm sure any clear-thinking candidate, if they had been aware of the context, would have objected as well.
"It is a pity Mr Adamson did not participate in the Deniliquin debate, as they are an important part of our political process. Those who attended in person had the benefit of seeing candidates 'in the flesh' and hearing what they had to say on important issues, without it being filtered and fiddled with by any candidates.
"It is usual practice for people to be informed if they are being livestreamed prior to an event or asked permission if being filmed. This was not the case last night and I was only made aware after previous forums that livestreaming/filming may have occurred on those occasions.
"In all instances, it is disrespectful not to be upfront about filming and not to receive prior permission."
Meanwhile, Ms Dalton has clarified her hired photographer was attempting to livestream the event and has now taken aim at Ms Betts.
"We live in the modern world. I've never been anywhere where someone has said no to livestreaming. If she's not willing to be accountable for what she says she shouldn't be running for the job," she said
"As a state MP you are in the public eye and you have to be completely transparent. Not only does Ms Betts want to be a part time MP, she also wants to hide herself and her comments from voters.
"It was the most bizarre behavior I have seen by a candidate in a long time," Ms Dalton said.
