SEVENTEEN social players enjoyed the fine weather last Thursday.
The drawn winners, Hilary Chambers and Jean Leighton, defeated Denise Naylor and Jan Fitzpatrick.
Chambers and Leighton held the lead throughout the match and, with only one shot the difference, gained three on the last end to win the game 15-11.
Playing a game of pairs, Elaine Sullivan and Jan Carroll defeated Janet Bell and Mary Payten 18-7.
Payten's resting toucher wasn't enough to overcome the stronger side.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Also playing pairs, Faye Harris and Jo Rees (playing a double lead) defeated Joan Lloyd and Rees.
With close scoring, it was anyone's game when Harris and Rees gained six, to Lloyd and Rees' two over the last five ends and won the match 15-14.
In a game of triples, Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and new player Meredith Lyons defeated Jan Walker, Lorraine Messner and Marika Pete 11-10.
Wakeman's team were down by four when they managed five shots on the eighth giving them a one-shot advantage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.