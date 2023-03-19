Freshly squeezed MIA orange juice could be set for international markets under a plan by a Melbourne juicing company.
The chairman of the recently re-branded Original Juice Co, and former Hawthorn Football Club president, Jeff Kennett met with growers to forge stronger relationships with Griffith growers.
Mr Kennett said he visited the MIA so he could learn more about the supply chain, understand the challenges farmers faced as well as developing good partnerships.
"Increasingly ... good partnerships between all facets of the supply chain become terribly important," Mr Kennett said.
He said the key aspect for Original Juice Co was the Australian grown fruit which led to Australian made juice.
"It comes back to the partnership development, every element of the chain of production, manufacture and sale has got to understand the product."
"We are very keen that the Australian public understand that these products that we transform from good fruit into good juices, do not in anyway involve any other products, they're not concentrates."
He said imported juice concentrate undermined the efforts of Australian growers and lacked the taste and health benefits of fresh squeezed juice.
Mr Kennett said the Original Juice Co would find ways to innovate their product line so consumers would buy an Australian made juice but also leverage the international reputation to find export markets.
"We've got to make sure the life of a product is a little longer to date. Most of our product is domestic, but we're now doing research to be able to produce juices to export," he said.
Grower Frank Battistel said it was positive to be able to meet the chairman of the company he supplied so Mr Kennett could understand the issues farmers had to face.
"To me it's positive because he's really interested in making the operation work as best he can," he said.
Mr Battistel said it was a vote of confidence in preparing for next season's harvest as the investment to grow and harvest a crop was significant.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
