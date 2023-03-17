LEETON High School's Dave Sheldrick Shield dream has come to an end for 2023.
Leeton High School went head-to-head with St Francis College on Wednesday night, going down in both the boys rugby league and girls league tag divisions.
It was the first time St Francis College has stepped out onto the field for the competition after having the bye in round one.
Both matches were close, with neither side able to assert their dominance on the scoreboard.
In the league tag, St Francis came away with an 8-0 victory, while the college also ended Leeton High's run in the competition with a close 18-10 win.
St Francis will now face off with Yanco Agricultural High School in the final round on Wednesday, March 22.
Yanco Ag had the bye in round two and will be looking to redeem themselves with a win in the rugby league after going down to LHS in round one.
The girls league tag side will be seeking victory over St Francis to claim the cup.
While Leeton High School have finished their involvement in the Tri-Series competition for 2023, it's not all bad news.
They will now move on to play Murrumbidgee Regional High School as part of the University Shield competition.
