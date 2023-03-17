SENDING a child off to boarding school can be a daunting experience for both parent and student.
For many years now Leeton's James Hopper has been acutely aware of that fact, first as a boarder himself at the college when he was a student, and in later years through his teaching and boarding department role with the school.
As time has stretched on, Mr Hopper has been at the frontline of ensuring the needs of every single boarding student to walk the halls of the college are taken care of.
That can come in many forms - welfare, making sure each student is doing okay, providing them with a safe space and someone they can trust to talk to, driving a bus to excursions or football games, becoming an expert in all kinds of troubleshooting and repairs - the list goes on.
Mr Hopper, who is preparing to finish up the head leader of boarding at the college, looks back on his time with fondness, happiness and a touch of sadness to be leaving it all behind.
His three children all attended the school, but now it is time for a change. Along with his wife Deanna Hopper, they are headed south for Victoria where they will both be taking on roles at St Patrick's College in Ballarat.
Mr Hopper is the type of person parents trust when it comes to leaving their child in his care while they are undertaking their secondary education.
His kind, approachable manner is what both students, parents and staff respond to and qualities which will all be missed once he takes on his new challenge.
Mr Hopper was clearly emotional when speaking with The Irrigator about his time at the school, the ups and downs over the years, and how difficult it will be to close that chapter of his life.
"I've got so many amazing memories, so many wonderful friendships from over the years ... it always surprises when I have a former student reach out to me reminding me of something that happened or something I did to help them that might have seemed a small effort to me, but made a huge impact on them," he said.
"Their welfare and looking after every boarder that comes through our doors has always been the top priority.
"I myself was a boarder here back in the day, so I know some of what they face. The school is almost like a world of its own when you think about it. It's only little town."
A man of the Christian faith, Mr Hopper believes the ideals and values instilled in all students at St Francis College is something young people can be proud of today as they start to become their own person, eager to get out and explore the world and their future.
These values are something not just taught in the classroom, but something Mr Hopper and his staff have tried to instil in them each day outside of the four walls of study and learning.
"I think deep down most of us are always trying to be a good person and someone those around us can look up to," Mr Hopper said.
"We all have our faults and sometimes things do happen, but as long as we can be true to ourselves and those around us, that's all that matters. Those sorts of values are what we try to work with the kids on.
"They are living this experience of school being home every week. So it's our responsibility not just to be giving them a great education, but shaping them into great people as well."
Reflecting on his time with St Francis, Mr Hopper said his role was more than just a job to him.
"It is something I'm really going to miss here," he said. "When the opportunity with St Pat's came up, we did really have a hard think about it. But it was time for a change.
"We're excited for the future and the work to come, but at the same time sad to be leaving."
A farewell barbecue will be held on Tuesday, March 21 for Mr Hopper at the school from 5.30pm, with speeches to follow.
