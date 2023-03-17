The Irrigator

Update on Leeton Shire Council's slide construction, March 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A design drawing of the slides. Picture supplied

A WATERSLIDE steeped in controversy is eyeing a 2023 summer opening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.