A WATERSLIDE steeped in controversy is eyeing a 2023 summer opening.
The new slide at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre was originally part of upgrade plans for the pool, but complications in pricing, difficulties with the supplier, COVID and other factors meant the project was pushed back even further.
Leeton Shire Council has not publicly said how much all of these complications will cost, but the good news is the slide is on track for opening in the 2023-23 summer season.
The contract for the nine-metre high, twin-ring waterslide has been awarded to Swimplex Aquatics.
Concrete foundation work was completed at the start of the month and arrival of the slide components is scheduled for mid-year.
Its assembly should be finished by the end of August. The tower will be comprised of three staircases and three levels, which are connected at the top platform.
They then wind down into multiple, loops before exiting into two separate run-off chutes at the bottom.
The chutes will be constructed on the existing concrete foundation.
The top platform will also feature a shade sail for added sun protection, a traffic light system that will indicate when it is each person's turn and safety features including an automatic stop button.
An operator located at the top to guide users will add to patron safety.
Council's manager open space and recreation Josh Clyne said the new slide will be a major drawcard for the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
"Without doubt it's going to be a sensational addition to our new pool complex," he said.
"We look forward to keeping residents posted as the build progresses."
The Leeton was pool upgrade has faced many hurdles and issues since starting following a significant grant funding announcement from the state government.
Work delays pushed back timelines and, in more recent seasons since the redevelopment was opened to the community, several leaks to the pool structure were identified and subsequently needed fixing.
Council is hopeful once the slide structure has been complete residents will be able to enjoy the full gamut of the upgrade as first intended.
