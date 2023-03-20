The Irrigator
Helen Dalton says the next four years should will be harvest for Murray

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
March 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Member for Murray Helen Dalton hopes to be returned to Macquarie Street on March 25 and says the next four years will be 'Murray's harvest'. Picture by Declan Rurenga

Four years after wresting the seat from the hands of the Nationals, Helen Dalton, says the next four would be the harvest for Murray voters.

