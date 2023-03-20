Four years after wresting the seat from the hands of the Nationals, Helen Dalton, says the next four would be the harvest for Murray voters.
Mrs Dalton said she simply wanted to see the best for Griffith, the MIA and the rest of Murray.
Mrs Dalton was a member of the Nationals and stood for preselection before stepping out as an independent and then linking with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers for the 2017 byelection and eventually the 2019 state election.
"The best decision I ever made was leaving the Nats," she said.
Not being a party member meant she could vote according to her principals not what the party wanted and said a clear example of the Nationals not listening to what voters wanted to see was the merger of Wade and Griffith high schools.
She said the new ambulance station in Griffith was a repeated promise for three elections before it was built, that motorists had to wait years before a promised upgrade of the Yoogali intersection was completed and that funding for the Base Hospital re-development was included in the state budget only months away from the 2019 election.
The Nationals have fired several barbs towards their former member turned Murray MP saying she regularly votes with Labor and the Greens.
However, Mrs Dalton said she simply wasn't interested in voting for legislation which would see her constituents miss out.
"It's not about left or right, I've had MPs say 'I don't get you, where do you sit?'" she said.
"I vote on right and wrong."
She highlighted the floodplain harvesting legislation, which she said gave Northern Basin irrigators an unfair advantage and risked more pressure being placed on the irrigators along the Murrumbidgee and Murray.
As of Saturday, voters are able to decide who will win the seat of Murray, and the state election but Mrs Dalton said she was prepared whether Dominic Perrottet or Chris Minns wins as both leaders have her wishlist.
"Regardless of who wins, I'll get a seat at the table," she said. "I'm happy to work with both parties for what's best for the seat of Murray."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
