Finley Sales and Maanu Alexander fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
In a see-sawing contest in which both players scored 70 points, Sales triumphed 16-14, 14-16, 15-13, 10-15, 15-12.
Last week marked week seven of the competition and the Sixers are the top team in Monday's competition.
They scored a 3-1 win over second-placed Renegades.
Anthony Iannelli defeated Alayna Croucamp, Jackson Bullivant outplayed Simone Bruno and Garry Walker had a 3-1 win over Brodie Lashbrook.
Renegades victory went to Jack Miller won the fifth game 16-14 to defeat his sister Ruby.
Hurricanes had a 3-1 win against Scorchers with Walter Asmus and Will Gray-Mills defeating Nicole Onwuekwe and Katie McAliece respectively.
Sean Ryan won a close contest against Kathryn Bechaz 3-1, but Gary Thompson lost to Zac Fairweather.
Roars are runaway leaders in Tuesday's competition and they continued on their winning way overcoming Jets 3-1.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miranda Tait downed Jackson Bullivant and Isabel Thompson beat her brother Cadell.
Brian O'Leary won on a forfeit however Maanu Alexander lost to Finley Sales.
Mariners and Wanderers both won two matches with Mariners getting home 7-6 on games.
Mariners' victors were Alec Tait and James Kelly who defeated Simone Bruno and Lizette Taylor-Gown respectively.
Wanderers winners were Declan Ryan who clinched a close match against Will Rawle 16-14, 17-15, 16-14 and Naomi Rawle beat Ondria Miller 3-1.
On Wednesday Taipans maintained top position with a 3-2 win over Breakers.
Victories for Taipans went to Jacob Harrison who lost the first two games to Trev Whitby but fought back to win 3-2, Kathryn Bechaz finished strongly to overcome Gary Thompson 3-2 and Paul Payne defeated Adele Thompson 3-1.
Breakers winners were Will Nardi who scored a 3-1 victory over Jason Curry and Madeline Glenn beat Cadell Thompson.
Second placed Bullets showed no mercy crushing the Wildcats 5-0.
Callum Sheldrick just outlasted Eden Reilly to win a close match 3-2, Carol Davidson beat John Saddler 3-1, Cooper Boardman scored a 3-1 victory over Tony Naimo, Alayna Croucamp defeated Adrian Sheldrick and Brendon Looby beat Marnah Cunningham.
Week eight of the competition will continue on this week, with more exciting matches to grace the court.
