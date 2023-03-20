The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Squash Club reaches round seven of its summer competition

By The Irrigator
March 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finley Sales prepares to play a forehand shot watched closely by Maanu Alexander. Sales triumphed 3-2. Picture supplied

Finley Sales and Maanu Alexander fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.