It is unbelievable how time flies.
Summer has ended and Easter is looming. The Leeton Connect volunteer workshops were an outstanding success.
The organisations that were represented walked away with some easy and practical ideas on how to attract, recruit and retain volunteers.
Don't forget Leeton Connect is offering customised training in social media and Canva.
Contact us for more information on improving your skills. Leeton Connect is very excited to announce we are in discussion with more Leeton businesses that are offering volunteering opportunities to their employees.
This means we will potentially have volunteers ready to work for the not-for-profit sector in our shire. If your organisation is in need of volunteers, contact me so we can ascertain your requirements and match you to available volunteers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Keeping in mind these businesses place importance on team-building activities, such as projects in the community, I am sure that this will be a win-win collaboration.
I would also like to make mention of the Leeton Men's Shed. It is a great way for men to get relief from isolation, connect with the community and find new purpose. Mate ship is an important pillar of the Leeton Men's Shed.
First and foremost, the shed is a place for men to knock about with a group of like-minded mates.
Members have reported improved mental health outcomes, increased self-esteem through participation, learning new skills and revisiting old skills.
You are not obligated to attend every day or even every week or month. Attend at your will, do as much or as little as you want.
All while enjoying the company of other men in the community. Why not join now? Contact me for more information.
Let's stay connected.
Together we are one.
