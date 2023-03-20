STORIES past and present will soon come alive through a special art installation project on water towers in Leeton's Chelmsford Place.
Testing for the project has been taking place recently, garnering plenty of attention as a result.
The illuminated projection art project is intended to increase accessibility to art and culture by bringing it to the street.
This is a community collaboration project which has engaged permanent projection specialists illuminart to not only design the system, but also work with residents to develop the content to be featured.
"Through regionally specific stories, the community will be able to see themselves reflected and, by activating Chelmsford Place, it is envisioned the installation will attract and stimulate Leeton's tourism economy," Leeton Museum and Gallery heritage officer Karen Barrett said.
"Unlike traditional tower art murals, the installation can evolve and change over time, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience and creating new experiences for visitors.
"With the recent testing promoted on social media the Illuminart team recorded invaluable testing data that will inform the technical aspects of the project."
Pixel mapping and test projections used also helped the team map the location of the Art Deco frieze, which crowns the tower so it can featured appropriately.
The content is still in its developmental stages, with the team collaborating with community groups to develop the stories and art to be featured.
"The project includes a sustainable arts practice and aims to build cultural capacity in the community by providing opportunities for skill development and collaboration," Ms Barrett said.
"Through working with illuminart, local creatives can learn from established artists in creating projection-based storytelling that can change seasonally and according to special celebrations, anniversaries, and commemorations.
"The project has received support from two grants, the Stronger Country Community Fund and Create NSW."
The project aims to reinforce the community's identity through the interplay between existing spaces and historical and physical architecture.
