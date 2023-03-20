BECOMING a barber has always been a career dream for Leeton's Anthony Trifogli.
With the opening of his new business - Superior Blendz Barbershop - that dream is now a reality.
Located in Pine Avenue, the barbershop is for men and boys of all ages.
After opening the doors in mid-January, Mr Trifogli has been finding his feet not just as a barber, but in the business world itself.
"Before becoming a barber, I was working at SunRice and then on my days off I was working to become a barber," Mr Trifogli said.
"I did do some online courses and some work with Tristan's Barbershop in Griffith.
"There was a lot of on-the-job learning, which was really good.
"I've always had a passion for barbering from a young age, so that's why I wanted to step into something different and make a career for myself."
His shop in the main street has been given a makeover to give it a "city" barber shop vibe.
Mr Trifogli is aided by another barber in the business, which is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday from 8.30am until 1pm.
At the moment, appointments are by walk-in.
"I'm still trying to figure out what is best ... we might change to appointments once we've worked everything out a bit better, or maybe one of us will be by appointment and the other will be walk-ins," Mr Trifogli said. "It's just trying to figure it all out."
Mr Trifogli was born in Sydney, but moved to Leeton with his family when he was six, having completed his schooling here.
"Pretty much born and bred here," he said.
"I love that everything is easy here, it's a really friendly place.
"Everyone has been so supportive of what I've been doing."
Mr Trifogli said having the option of going to a barber was not just easy for clients, but it was also a way for customers to express themselves with their hair.
"A lot of men like short, skin fades," he said.
"A lot of teenagers are into the crop fades where the fringe is really strange.
"There's a whole lot of different trends, but I like it. We get to do lots of cool things with our customers, which makes the work really enjoyable."
For more information about the business, head in store at shop 4/127 in Pine Avenue or find them online on Facebook or Instagram.
