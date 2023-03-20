The Irrigator

Fires contained near Murrami and Darlington Point

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews working to put out a blaze near Murrami at the weekend. Photo supplied.

A weekend of hot, windy weather proved troublesome for firefighters, with efforts to contain blazes near both Murrami and Darlington Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.