THE second Leeton shire Sporting Walk of Fame gala induction evening is fast approaching.
Tickets for the night will go on sale from March 27 at the Leeton Soldiers Club up until April 14.
The event itself will be held on Saturday, April 29 at the club.
This year's inductees will be David Barnhill, Greg Miller, Joanne Peters and Norm Harrison.
Organisers have invited anyone with an interest in sport to secure their ticket for the evening to witness this next group of inductees have their name etched in Leeton history.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Each of these sporting men and women will also have a plaque unveiled in their honour along the Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame, which can be found along the paths near the town ovals in Palm Avenue.
They will join last year's first crop of inductees, which included the likes of Mark Taylor and Krishna Stanton.
For more information about tickets or to purchase them, head into the Leeton Soldiers Club from March 27 onwards.
