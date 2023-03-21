The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club the zone eight, No. 5 pennant champions for 2023

By Wrong Bias
March 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Greg Bowyer completes his delivery on the greens at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied

Sunday saw the completion of the 2023 zone pennant season with the Leeton Soldiers Club being declared the zone eight No. 5 pennant champions.

