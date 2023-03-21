Sunday saw the completion of the 2023 zone pennant season with the Leeton Soldiers Club being declared the zone eight No. 5 pennant champions.
After putting themselves in an unassailable position in last week's nail-biter against Narrandera, the side went through the motions against neighbours Griffith to record a very impressive 83-29 aggregate victory.
All three teams had excellent wins, with Mark Lemon's outfit recovering from last week's mauling to register a 40-4 victory with inclusions Ashley McAliece and Leo Plant being instrumental in the huge win.
After losing the first round of the competition to the L&D back in February, the team rallied behind skippers Lemon, Mark Vogel and Adam McIntyre to finish the balance of the season undefeated.
The expected high temperatures reduced bowler numbers to a minimum at Thursday's weekly social bowls day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bruce Dale and Rob Graham recorded the biggest win of the afternoon against Rob O'Callaghan and Bob Bunbury registering an eight-shot, 19-11, victory.
On rink one Ashley McAliece continued his good form steering his side to a 15-12 win, while on rink three Len Clare played an outstanding last bowl to drag his side to a three-shot, 19-16, victory.
The final game of the day saw Phil Morris survive a comeback from David Noad to record a six-shot win.
The only resting toucher of the day belonged to Gary Piltz, while wrong biases were recorded by Bruce Dale, Noad and Leo Plant.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.