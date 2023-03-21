The Irrigator

Leeton Public School's junior boys relay team off to 2023 NSW Primary Swimming State Championships

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Leeton Public School relay team is off to the next level of representative swimming. Pictures supplied

A CROP of talented swimmers from Leeton Public School will soon be heading off to the state swimming championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.