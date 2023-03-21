A CROP of talented swimmers from Leeton Public School will soon be heading off to the state swimming championships.
Leeton Public has 17 students recently take part in the Riverina Primary Swimming Championships.
"Throughout the day the students achieved some fabulous PBs and were very competitive in the water against students from schools from across the Riverina, including Wagga, Albury and Griffith," assistant principal Cath Tabain said.
"The sportsmanship and encouragement of others was especially pleasing to witness."
Leeton Public's junior boys relay team, consisting of Thomas Tabain, Cadell Thompson, Jett Teerman and Jack Davidson had a huge effort in the pool, taking 18 seconds off their previous time to place third.
This result means they have qualified as part of the Riverina Swimming Team to represent at the NSW Primary Swimming State Championships.
The championships will soon take place at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
The school has commended all students who were selected throughout the swimming carnival season at the various levels, saying it has been an outstanding year for Leeton Public in the pool.
