A WHITE ute rolled several times before coming to a standstill outside a Leeton school on a main road over the weekend.
Police said the accident occurred around 4.40am on Saturday, March 18 when a white ute was travelling in a northerly direction along Yanco Avenue when the driver attempted to overtake a slower vehicle near Gralee School.
As it was doing so, there was a vehicle approaching in the opposite direction resulting in the white ute having to take evasive action to avoid collision.
This resulted in the vehicle starting to slide sideways before over turning a number of times and coming to a rest back on its wheels.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There were two people in the ute at the time, with the driver taken by ambulance to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital for precautionary scans and observations.
The passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Police are continuing to conducting inquires into the matter. No one was airlifted as a result of the accident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.