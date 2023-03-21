MANY people have old photos at home neatly stacked in a box, but with some of the photographed subjects unknown to you.
The same case exists for the Leeton Family and Local History Society, which has a lot of old photos, but those in the images can't always be identified.
With this in mind, this is a chance for residents to play detective while also adding to the archives at the historical society.
Each month The Irrigator will publish a photo the society needs help with in naming the subjects.
Look for clues in the background, look at the date of the photo, look at the fashion of the day and see if you can recognize anyone in the photo.
This photo the society knows the names of two of the people photographed and the first names of the others. Can you help out? The photo was taken in Leeton in March, 1945.
If you do recognise someone or can provide a clue to an identity, email the society at leetonfamilyandhistory@gmail.com or text or phone 0448 535 004.
While there are no prizes, residents can have the self-satisfaction of adding to local history.
