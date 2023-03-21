The Irrigator
Home/News/History

Leeton Family and Local Historical Society and The Irrigator launch new monthly series

By The Irrigator
March 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can you help identify the people in this image? Identified currently is Tony ?, Juna ?, Jack Lloyd, Thelma ? and Jackie Brady. Picture supplied

MANY people have old photos at home neatly stacked in a box, but with some of the photographed subjects unknown to you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.