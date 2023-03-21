The Irrigator
NSW Labor has promised an inquiry into regional health, with a focus on potential MLHD split

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
Labor promises inquiry into splitting MLHD if elected

NSW Labor has made a major announcement regarding local health districts ahead of the election, with a focus on potentially splitting Murrumbidgee Local Health District into a number of smaller divisions.

