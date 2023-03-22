A KNIFE was allegedly used to assault a man in Leeton over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a home on Yanco Avenue in Leeton around 2.30am on Saturday, March 18 following reports of the alleged assault where the knife was allegedly used to cut the chin of the victim, who also suffered a broken nose.
Police were told a 28-year-old man became aggressive towards the residents of the home, before entering a bedroom where a 38-year-old man was asleep.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It is alleged the younger man cut the older man on the chin with a knife and broke his nose.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers were called and attended the scene, where they arrested the 28-year-old man.
He was taken to Leeton Hospital for assessment. Investigations into the matter are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.