COLLABORATING and gaining skills from a top academy in Australia is now officially available to Leeton shire residents.
Applications are open for those wanting to participate in the Roxy Institute of Performing Arts and National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) collaboration, which is known as NIDA CONNECT.
Volunteer Roxy Theatre redevelopment director Katherine Herrmann said the new partnership was part of the future vision for the theatre and shire.
"Mobilising teaching artists and then having them pass valuable skills and knowledge onto the next generation over the next few months will mean by the time we launch the refreshed Roxy a new crop of local and regional performers and technicians will be ready to participate fully in the opening events," she said.
NIDA CONNECT will provide access to world-class creative industry training for local teaching artists and aspiring young people.
Its focus will be on regional students aged 15 to 18 who are looking to train in acting, writing, design and technical production.
One of the teaching artists taking part is Oumi Karenga-Hewitt, leading the writing for performance course.
This course explores fundamental story principles and techniques to develop character and dialogue through the practice of writing scenes and exploring them in performance.
"I think sharing an opportunity many people my age would have loved to do in our day is really exciting," she said.
"I can't wait to see the ideas that come from the workshop supported by the knowledge that this is only the beginning for them. Being able to receive and pass on training from NIDA is something few people in our region have been able to do."
Ms Oumi Karenga-Hewitt is currently studying a Bachelor of Teaching Secondary (English and Drama).
Meanwhile, Cassandra Wynan will lead the acting for performance course, which aims to introduce a broad range of fundamental acting skills through practical workshop exercises.
"It is an exciting opportunity to share my love for the arts and encourage my students to explore and extend their own creativity and skills with NIDA CONNECT," she said.
A drama teacher herself at Leeton High School, Ms Wynan was looking forward to sharing her skills, as well as learning more herself throughout the process.
The NIDA CONNECT courses are free and will start next month, with enrolments open for 15 to 18 year-olds from Leeton and surrounds.
Secure a place at open.nida.edu.au/nidaconnect.
