THE numbers are flowing in, showing droves of Leeton shire residents are ticking their civic duty off their to-do list long before election day arrives.
Officially, the state election will be held on Saturday, March 25, but with pre-polling now underway, Leeton shire residents have been casting their ballot early.
NSW Electoral Commission early voting centre manager in Leeton, Jordan Robins, said the Chelmsford Place pre-poll booth had been a hive of activity since its first day of operation of Saturday, March 18.
"It has been so busy, so far we've taken just over 1000 votes (mid-morning on March 22)," Mr Robins said.
"Every day has been getting increasingly busier as it gets closer and closer to election day.
"We're encouraging people to pre-poll. More people definitely want to get it out of the way.
"It definitely makes it easier for the polling places on election day as well.
"A lot of people have something on or are busy election day, so by pre-polling they can make sure they are getting their vote done before then."
According to NSW Electoral Commission, as of 9am Wednesday, March 22, 16,947 have pre-polled so far in the seat, while 133 postal votes have also been submitted.
It is the first time the NSW Electoral Commission has set the pre-polling window to seven days as opposed to the two weeks seen in previous elections.
Of the 110,000 square kilometres that make up the Murray electorate, six pre-polling booths are underway, one in Griffith, Leeton, Deniliquin, Tocumwal, Wentworth and Moama.
Pre-poll voting will be open in Leeton for the remainder of the week at the Leeton Shire Council chambers.
On Thursday, March 23 the booth will stay open later until 8pm.
