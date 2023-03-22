TWO men have been charged after allegedly illegally manufacturing guns in Leeton.
The two men appeared in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, March 22 after being charged with a swathe of offences.
In February, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District's Proactive Crime Team started an investigation into the alleged illegal manufacture of firearms in the region.
As a result of their investigations, police executed a firearms prohibition search at a home on Wallowa Street in Leeton on Thursday, March 16.
During the search, police said they located and seized firearms parts for automatic weapons, ammunition, firearms blueprints, as well as cannabis and cannabis plants.
A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Leeton police ttation where he was charged with 12 offences:
Further investigations led police to execute a search warrant at a home in Macquarie Street in Wamoon just before 9am on Tuesday, March 21.
IN OTHER NEWS:
During the search, officers allegedly seized a .22 calibre rifle, an airsoft rifle, ammunition, a slingshot, cannabis and cannabis plants.
All items were taken from the property to undergo further forensic examination.
A 64-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Leeton police station where he was charged with 11 offences:
After the 56-year-old man was granted conditional bail, he was re-arrested in Leeton and was charged with one count each of manufacture prohibited firearm without licence/permit - serious indictable offence, and possess digital blueprint for manufacture of firearms.
Both men were refused bail after appearing in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, March 22. They are scheduled to re-appear in the same court on May 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.