THIS weekend's Group 20 Knockout will give teams a good indication of where they sit ahead of the season proper kicking off after Easter.
To be held in Leeton, the knockout will however feature fewer teams than usual.
The Leeton Greens, Yanco-Wamoon Hawks, Griffith Black and Whites, Darlington Point-Coleambally, West Wyalong and Yenda will all feature in the men's division.
League tag, under 18s and under 16s will also be playing in the knockout.
The Greens will face Darlington Point-Coleambally in their first match up of the day, which makes for interesting viewing given the last time the two sides met was in the 2022 grand final that had Leeton come out on top.
The Greens will be missing coach and leader Hayden Philp, who has been selected to play in the Country Championships final on the same day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, he was confident in his side, which will be coached by Michael Thomas for the knockout, with the help of Cam Breust.
"We've got a couple out, but we'll take a big squad into the weekend," Philp said.
"We got caught out a couple of years ago where we didn't have enough numbers, not too much of a break in between games and everyone pulled up pretty sore.
"So we'll take a big squad and fingers crossed that works."
Philp said the idea would be to put into play what the Greens have been working on at pre-season, with this their second hit out ahead of the Group 20 season starting after Easter.
Their other pre-season match was a loss to Young in the West Wyalong knockout.
Meanwhile, Yanco-Wamoon will face Yenda in round one and will be hoping to go deep in the day.
Coach Kane Hammond said the team had been working hard at training and was ready to test their game plan out and gain some match experience.
With the temperature expected to be in the late 20s, the weekend will also give teams a chance to play in the warmer conditions, which tend to hang out for the early matches of the season.
"It will be good to acclimatise to that a little bit," Hammond said.
"The knockout is the only pre-season proper match we are doing this year.
"This will be our only real chance to have a look and see where need to be before round one."
Hammond said the Hawks would be taking in a squad of around 18 players and was hopeful they would progress past their first match against Yenda.
"Control of the ball will be crucial, hopefully we can make it past that first game, but even if we don't, I'm sure we will be able to take plenty from it," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.