The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

2023 Group 20 Knockout will be played in Leeton on March 25

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Brandon Catlin (left) and Yanco-Wamoon's Dylan Ingram in action for their clubs last season. The Group 20 Knockout will be held this Saturday in Leeton.

THIS weekend's Group 20 Knockout will give teams a good indication of where they sit ahead of the season proper kicking off after Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.