The Irrigator
Home/NSW Election/Local State Election News
Nsw Election

Sportsbet places an Independent as most likely to succeed, the Nationals second

AW
By Allan Wilson
March 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Punters take a gamble on election outcome

Gambling website Sportsbet has taken a punt at what the election outcome for Murray will be, placing betting odds that an Independent will most likely succeed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

More from Local State Election News
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.