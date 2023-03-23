Bushfire danger period extended into April

The Irrigator

Bushfire Danger Period has been extended to April 10 due to continued dry conditions

By The Irrigator
March 24 2023 - 9:00am
The fire danger period has been extended until April, due to existing fuel and the dry conditions persisting.

