Bushfire danger period extended into April

The fire danger period has been extended until April, due to existing fuel and the dry conditions persisting.
While the bush fire danger period usually runs to March 31, it's been extended by over a week to April 10 at this stage.
During the period, anyone wishing to light a fire for any reason will require a permit, which are freely available from local brigades.
MIA district manager, Superintendent Kevin Adams said the decision to extend the Bush Fire Danger Period was made in consultation with land management agencies and NSW RFS Captains.
"These decisions are never made lightly and involve a number of stakeholders from the local area," he said.
"Our overriding concern is the safety of MIA district residents."
The permit requirements mean there is strictly no burning allowed on weekends or public holidays, and Superintendent Adams confirmed that this would include the Easter long weekend.
He added that land owners need to still notify the RFS of any planned burns.
"Although permits will no longer be required from April 11, land owners must still notify our office of any burning taking place" Superintendent Adams reiterated.
