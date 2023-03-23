A vehicle allegedly stolen from an address in Kurrajong Avenue was reportedly later found ablaze by emergency services.
Leeton police said a black-coloured Mercedes Benz was stolen from the Kurrajong Avenue location over the weekend.
The vehicle was found alight on the evening of Sunday, March 19 Lillypilly Road.
Leeton police and Leeton Fire and Recue NSW were called to the scene and the fire was put out, but the vehicle was destroyed.
Police are appealing for any information from members of the community who may have seen something to either contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Leeton police on 6953 1399.
