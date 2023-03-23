May 2023 is going to be a busy month for The Salvation Army.
Our annual Red Shield Appeal runs through all of May and I know our Leeton Corps will commence fundraising in Pine Avenue in the last week of April.
Don't blink, because it will be here before you know it.
If you would like to assist just contact Lesley at the Leeton Corps and she will work with you to establish an online collection, give a roster for the static sites or you can just donate to the appeal yourself.
Did you know, most of the monies raised in our community, (via the Red Shield Appeal) comes back to the community, to support our most vulnerable.
For example those seeking longer-term housing options, emergency financial assistance or just someone to talk to.
Griffith Corps will have static stations about during the May 20 to 23.
Contact Lyn if you would like to assist in some way with The Salvation Army Griffith.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I know Leeton has a wealth of amazing volunteers, involved in many different organisations, ranging from footy and fishing to arts, music and multicultural activities.
They give freely of their time and energy to support those less fortunate.
National Volunteer week is May 16 to 22.
We all know our volunteers are treasured, so let's honour those who continually give as we could not do without them in our community.
Just a note. We would love to hear from you if you have some time to give.
Give myself a call on 0432 001 163 or Judy 0447 096 418.
We also urgently require packing boxes. If you have some to give away, call the above numbers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.